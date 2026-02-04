Ukraine has huge economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine has enormous economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade with the right economic steps, reports UNN.

Ukraine's critically important mineral resources are part of its future economic prosperity. This war will end someday, and when it does, Ukraine will need to use all its resources to be able to rebuild. Ukraine has enormous economic potential; it is a country that can double its GDP over the next decade with the right economic steps. - said Rubio.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of the Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.