Ukraine has huge economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade - Rubio

Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 6938 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 7536 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 8610 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 17042 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24484 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19120 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22300 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35907 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51548 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 43608 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 24962 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR11:55 AM • 5092 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 14787 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 6962 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 25113 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 58783 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 59808 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 98821 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 107018 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Xi Jinping
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 214 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 1424 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 2956 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 4710 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 27049 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Ukraine has huge economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Ukraine has the potential to double its GDP over the next decade. This is possible with the right economic steps and the use of critical minerals.

Ukraine has huge economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine has enormous economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade with the right economic steps, reports UNN

Ukraine's critically important mineral resources are part of its future economic prosperity. This war will end someday, and when it does, Ukraine will need to use all its resources to be able to rebuild. Ukraine has enormous economic potential; it is a country that can double its GDP over the next decade with the right economic steps.

- said Rubio. 

Recall 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of the Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine