UN allows Ukraine to “project force” on Russian territory - British representative

The UN Charter gives Ukraine the right to “project force” on the territory of Russia, which is the aggressor, said Fergus Eckersley, Political Coordinator of the British Permanent Mission to the UN, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports .

Details

Eckersley noted that according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has the right to self-defense against Russia's attacks, including the possibility of projecting force into the aggressor's territory if these actions are in accordance with international law.

“Direct attacks on civilian infrastructure are a war crime. Russia cannot intensify the war from its own territory by increasing its attacks on civilians while expecting Ukraine not to try to eliminate the source of the threat,” Eckersley said.

He also added that the UK and its partners will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities to protect its people, emphasizing that their support is not aimed at direct confrontation with Russia or a wider escalation of tensions. “Russia's disinformation, threats and false accusations will not deter the United Kingdom or our allies from standing firmly by Ukraine,” he emphasized.

The UN Security Council meeting was convened on August 30 at Russia's request in connection with the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

