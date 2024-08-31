ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129911 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135195 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160734 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146205 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198623 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105249 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UN allows Ukraine to “project force” on Russian territory - British representative

UN allows Ukraine to “project force” on Russian territory - British representative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113927 views

The UK representative to the UN said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian attacks, including strikes on its territory. Britain will continue to support Ukraine despite Russian disinformation.

The UN Charter gives Ukraine the right to “project force” on the territory of Russia, which is the aggressor, said Fergus Eckersley, Political Coordinator of the British Permanent Mission to the UN, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports .

Details

Eckersley noted that according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has the right to self-defense against Russia's attacks, including the possibility of projecting force into the aggressor's territory if these actions are in accordance with international law.

“Direct attacks on civilian infrastructure are a war crime. Russia cannot intensify the war from its own territory by increasing its attacks on civilians while expecting Ukraine not to try to eliminate the source of the threat,” Eckersley said.

He also added that the UK and its partners will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities to protect its people, emphasizing that their support is not aimed at direct confrontation with Russia or a wider escalation of tensions. “Russia's disinformation, threats and false accusations will not deter the United Kingdom or our allies from standing firmly by Ukraine,” he emphasized.

The UN Security Council meeting was convened on August 30 at Russia's request in connection with the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia29.08.24, 22:35 • 78242 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

