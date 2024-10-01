Umerov signs motion to dismiss four deputy defense ministers

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss four deputies of the ministry. He wrote about this on Facebook on October 1, UNN reports.

I signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss the deputy ministers of defense - Stanislav Haider (who is moving to the position of the head of the minister's office), Oleksandr Serhiy, Yuriy Dzhyhyr, and Lyudmyla Darahan (state secretary) - wrote Umerov.

According to the Defense Minister, the personnel changes are being carried out in the context of the fact that all processes within the Defense Ministry “must be clear and controlled. Any external or internal attempts to influence them are unacceptable.

Umerov promised to announce new appointments, including deputy ministers, separately.

He also said that the agency is reforming the defense procurement system.

“Spetstechnoexport (STE) is being transferred from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine to the Ministry of Defense. The task is to complete the process of cleansing the procurement system in close cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies - said the minister.

Also, according to him, the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO) are being reformed to bring these processes closer to NATO standards.

Supervisory boards will be set up for both structures in the near future. A proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers will be made this week, Umerov said.

