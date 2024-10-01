Umerov signs motion to dismiss four deputy defense ministers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101393 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108109 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174521 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141781 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139894 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104784 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115366 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71131 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77539 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45754 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37121 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192016 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143924 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148282 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139595 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156363 views
Umerov signs motion to dismiss four deputy defense ministers

Umerov signs motion to dismiss four deputy defense ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14151 views

Defense Minister Umerov signed a motion to dismiss four of his deputies. He also announced reforms to the defense procurement system, including the transfer of Spetstechnoexport from the DIU to the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss four deputies of the ministry. He wrote about this on Facebook on October 1, UNN reports.

I signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss the deputy ministers of defense - Stanislav Haider (who is moving to the position of the head of the minister's office), Oleksandr Serhiy, Yuriy Dzhyhyr, and Lyudmyla Darahan (state secretary)

- wrote Umerov.

According to the Defense Minister, the personnel changes are being carried out in the context of the fact that all processes within the Defense Ministry “must be clear and controlled. Any external or internal attempts to influence them are unacceptable.

Umerov promised to announce new appointments, including deputy ministers, separately.

He also said that the agency is reforming the defense procurement system.

“Spetstechnoexport (STE) is being transferred from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine to the Ministry of Defense. The task is to complete the process of cleansing the procurement system in close cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies

- said the minister.

Also, according to him, the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO) are being reformed to bring these processes closer to NATO standards.

Supervisory boards will be set up for both structures in the near future. A proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers will be made this week, Umerov said.

Will Fedorov move to the Defense Ministry? The Ministry of Digital Transformation does not comment on possible personnel changes29.09.24, 16:55 • 30617 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
natoNATO

