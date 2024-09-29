Will Fedorov move to the Defense Ministry? The Ministry of Digital Transformation does not comment on possible personnel changes

The Ministry of Digital Transformation stated that it does not comment on statements made by anonymous telegram channels. It is a report that Mykhailo Fedorov, who currently holds the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, will allegedly become Minister of Defense, UNN writes.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation responded to a request to comment on the channel's report on the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov to the Ministry of Defense by responding to UNN: "We do not comment on the statements of anonymous telegram channels.

Context

Today, September 29, Telegram channels reported that Mikhail Fedorov would allegedly be appointed as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov. It was also reported that the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, would allegedly be dismissed. He is to be replaced by Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently heads the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The messages about the changes have now been removed from the Joker Telegram channel, which was the original source. At the same time, the information continues to spread.

Add

NV, citing an informed source in the security forces, reports that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, may indeed leave his post in the near future, and his successor has probably already been selected.

According to the source, 55-year-old Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently serves as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, may indeed become the new head of the GUR.

At the same time, he denied the information of some telegram channels about the current head of the GUR being sent as an ambassador to a foreign country.

Over the past few weeks, the political community has been discussing the possibility of Budanov's dismissal. According to MP Serhiy Rakhmanin, this is due to the fact that the head of the GUR does not get along with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.