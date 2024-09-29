Will Fedorov move to the Defense Ministry? The Ministry of Digital Transformation does not comment on possible personnel changes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101753 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108397 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175015 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142025 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145606 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139969 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115572 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72661 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79092 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47680 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38777 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192219 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143820 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156435 views
Will Fedorov move to the Defense Ministry? The Ministry of Digital Transformation does not comment on possible personnel changes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30618 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation refused to comment on reports of Mykhailo Fedorov's possible appointment as Defense Minister. There was also information about the possible replacement of Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the DIU.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation stated that it does not comment on statements made by anonymous telegram channels. It is a report that Mykhailo Fedorov, who currently holds the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation,  will allegedly become Minister of Defense, UNN writes.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation responded to a request to comment on the channel's report  on the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov to the Ministry of Defense by responding to UNN: "We do not comment on the statements of anonymous telegram channels.

Context

Today, September 29,  Telegram channels reported that Mikhail Fedorov would allegedly be appointed as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.  It was also reported that the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, would allegedly be dismissed. He is to be replaced by Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently heads the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The messages about the changes have now been removed from the Joker Telegram channel, which was the original source. At the same time, the information continues to spread.

Add

NV, citing an informed source in the security forces, reports that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, may indeed leave his post in the near future, and his successor has probably already been selected.

According to the source, 55-year-old Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently serves as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, may indeed become the new head of the GUR.

At the same time, he denied the information of some telegram channels about the current head of the GUR being sent as an ambassador to a foreign country.

Over the past few weeks, the political community has been discussing the possibility of Budanov's dismissal. According to MP Serhiy Rakhmanin, this is due to the fact that the head of the GUR does not get along with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Anna Murashko

Politics
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov

