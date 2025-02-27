Umerov appoints new Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: who is he talking about and what will he be responsible for

Andriy Hnatov was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN writes.

Details

Today, by his order, in agreement with the President of Ukraine, I have appointed Major General Andriy Hnatov Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - said the Minister.

According to Umerov, in his new position, Major General Andriy Hnatov will be responsible for force generation and cooperation with partners.

In particular, it is reported that Andriy Hnatov has more than 27 years of experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he held important positions, including Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of Staff of the East Operational Command.

He was also the commander of a marine brigade.

Recall

On February 7, on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , he appointed two new deputy heads of the department. In particular, these are Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk and Captain Valeriy Churkin. According to Umerov, these appointments are part of a comprehensive approach to strengthening the Armed Forces, modernizing management and technological development of the Ukrainian army.