Umerov and Hnatov flew to the US for meetings with the American side on the peace plan - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov have flown to the United States for negotiations with the American delegation regarding a peace plan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, UNN reports.

"Our delegation had a series of meetings in Florida with the American side. We prepared some decisions, proposals based on our vision jointly with the American side. After that, the American side went to Russia. What the conversations were about there, in what constructive format or not, I honestly cannot answer. I only know one thing: we agreed that we would discuss some sensitive things. And after the American side, after the meeting in Russia, our two delegations will meet in the USA," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Umerov and Hnatov have already flown to the USA.

"It seems to me that they have already flown to the USA. I will have more extensive information after they meet and call me. Probably today (the meeting - ed.). It's a matter of time. I think today, maybe tomorrow," Zelenskyy added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the head of Ukraine's delegation to the peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and a member of the delegation, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, will hold meetings today in Brussels with national security advisers to European leaders, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of US President Donald Trump.