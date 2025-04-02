Ukrzaliznytsia restores IT systems of the freight vertical after a cyberattack: details and terms

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12468 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100746 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164448 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103848 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340416 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172364 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144096 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195907 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124499 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108091 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134871 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44909 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156578 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35403 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81840 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12468 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81861 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100746 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164448 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19531 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21390 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35422 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44924 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134887 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Ukrzaliznytsia restores IT systems of the freight vertical after a cyberattack: details and terms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15480 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the IT systems of the freight vertical, the priority is financial reporting. Work is underway on the ASC VP UZ, E_Portal UZ-CARGO will be partially restored by 04/06/2025.

Ukrzaliznytsia restores IT systems of the freight vertical after a cyberattack: details and terms

Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the IT systems of the cargo vertical, the priority is financial reporting, and work is also underway to restore the ACS VP UZ, and it is planned to partially restore the E_Portal UZ-CARGO by the end of the week, Valeriy Tkachev, Deputy Director of the Commercial Work Department of Ukrzaliznytsia, said on Facebook, UNN writes.

We inform you about the order of restoration of applications and automated systems of the cargo vertical of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia"! The first priority is the restoration of cash financial reporting

- wrote Tkachev.

According to him, it is about:

  • restoration of ARM TVK/ARM TVK-BORDER - an automated tool for processing, taxing a transportation document. Term - 04/01/2025 (currently already working in test mode);
    • launch of ARM ETechPD, so that ERCs can calculate and enter primary transportation documents, GU-46, FDU-92 into automated systems. Term - 04/03/2025;
      • formation of a simplified system for entering information from primary paper documents with the available balance as of 03/22/2025. When introducing a simplified form of entering information from primary paper documents, the ERC will be able to enter payments and, together with the stations and PKOPD, will enter general information about accrued payments from documents, which will allow for operational control of balances on customer accounts and prevention of accounts receivable during the period of restoration of automated systems for freight rail transportation. Term - 04/03/2025;
        • restoration of cargo car card files (ABD PV) and specialized rolling stock (ABD SRS). Term - restored in test mode;
          • temporary tool for monitoring the availability of funds in customer accounts (balance). Term - 04/03/2025;
            • restoration of registration of tax invoices for advance payments of customers by collecting information about payments made directly from the Client-Bank system. Term - 04/03/2025. Tax invoices will be registered through the MEдок application. The restoration of MEдок is scheduled for 04/02/2025.

              One of the main tasks is to restore the ACS VP UZ, which is the main automated system of freight transportation. This will ensure IT support for the transportation process (including tracking the condition and location of freight cars). Work on restoring the ACS VP UZ is ongoing, the terms have not yet been determined

              - Tkachev noted.

              Regarding E_Portal:

              Partial restoration of the Personal Account of E_Portal UZ-CARGO - by the end of the week (04/06/2025). Reduced functionality.

              Regarding the provision of lists of write-offs from personal accounts of senders

              The list of write-offs from personal accounts of senders, according to Tkachev, will be restored after verification and entry into the information system of transportation documents that were issued in paper form from 03/23/2025 to 04/03/2025.

              "Due to the large number of paper documents issued (more than 50 thousand), the process of verifying documents and entering them into the UZ information system may take a period of 20-60 days," Tkachev noted.

              Regarding the restoration of the provision of information on the location of freight cars

              "This service will be available after the full restoration of the ACS VP UZ (but a large amount of work needs to be done to restore it, the final dates for the restoration of the ACS VP UZ have not yet been determined)," Tkachev said.

              "The deadlines specified in the message are indicative and may be adjusted during the restoration process. Specialists of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" are working to speed up the process of restoring the IT system. We apologize for the temporary inconveniences in your work," the UZ official said.

              Addition

              Cyberattack affected all areas of Ukrzaliznytsia's activities, including freight transportation.

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              Economy
              Ukrainian Railways
              Ukraine
              Bitcoin
              $81,990.90
              Золото
              $3,127.40
              Tesla
              $269.16
              Brent
              $69.97
              S&P 500
              $5,438.02
              Газ TTF
              $39.20
              Ethereum
              $1,786.86