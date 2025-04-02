Ukrzaliznytsia restores IT systems of the freight vertical after a cyberattack: details and terms
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the IT systems of the freight vertical, the priority is financial reporting. Work is underway on the ASC VP UZ, E_Portal UZ-CARGO will be partially restored by 04/06/2025.
Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the IT systems of the cargo vertical, the priority is financial reporting, and work is also underway to restore the ACS VP UZ, and it is planned to partially restore the E_Portal UZ-CARGO by the end of the week, Valeriy Tkachev, Deputy Director of the Commercial Work Department of Ukrzaliznytsia, said on Facebook, UNN writes.
We inform you about the order of restoration of applications and automated systems of the cargo vertical of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia"! The first priority is the restoration of cash financial reporting
According to him, it is about:
- restoration of ARM TVK/ARM TVK-BORDER - an automated tool for processing, taxing a transportation document. Term - 04/01/2025 (currently already working in test mode);
- launch of ARM ETechPD, so that ERCs can calculate and enter primary transportation documents, GU-46, FDU-92 into automated systems. Term - 04/03/2025;
- formation of a simplified system for entering information from primary paper documents with the available balance as of 03/22/2025. When introducing a simplified form of entering information from primary paper documents, the ERC will be able to enter payments and, together with the stations and PKOPD, will enter general information about accrued payments from documents, which will allow for operational control of balances on customer accounts and prevention of accounts receivable during the period of restoration of automated systems for freight rail transportation. Term - 04/03/2025;
- restoration of cargo car card files (ABD PV) and specialized rolling stock (ABD SRS). Term - restored in test mode;
- temporary tool for monitoring the availability of funds in customer accounts (balance). Term - 04/03/2025;
- restoration of registration of tax invoices for advance payments of customers by collecting information about payments made directly from the Client-Bank system. Term - 04/03/2025. Tax invoices will be registered through the MEдок application. The restoration of MEдок is scheduled for 04/02/2025.
One of the main tasks is to restore the ACS VP UZ, which is the main automated system of freight transportation. This will ensure IT support for the transportation process (including tracking the condition and location of freight cars). Work on restoring the ACS VP UZ is ongoing, the terms have not yet been determined
Regarding E_Portal:
Partial restoration of the Personal Account of E_Portal UZ-CARGO - by the end of the week (04/06/2025). Reduced functionality.
Regarding the provision of lists of write-offs from personal accounts of senders
The list of write-offs from personal accounts of senders, according to Tkachev, will be restored after verification and entry into the information system of transportation documents that were issued in paper form from 03/23/2025 to 04/03/2025.
"Due to the large number of paper documents issued (more than 50 thousand), the process of verifying documents and entering them into the UZ information system may take a period of 20-60 days," Tkachev noted.
Regarding the restoration of the provision of information on the location of freight cars
"This service will be available after the full restoration of the ACS VP UZ (but a large amount of work needs to be done to restore it, the final dates for the restoration of the ACS VP UZ have not yet been determined)," Tkachev said.
"The deadlines specified in the message are indicative and may be adjusted during the restoration process. Specialists of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" are working to speed up the process of restoring the IT system. We apologize for the temporary inconveniences in your work," the UZ official said.
Addition
Cyberattack affected all areas of Ukrzaliznytsia's activities, including freight transportation.