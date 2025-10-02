"Ukrzaliznytsia" outage: all online services restored

The national railway carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the resumption of online services after a failure. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The company's online services have been restored - the message says.

Recall

On Thursday, October 2, a technical failure occurred at the provider, as a result of which Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, including the mobile application and website, were temporarily unavailable. Tickets could only be purchased at railway ticket offices.

Also on October 2, Russia launched massive strikes on Odesa, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. In Odesa, the Ukrzaliznytsia depot was shelled, and a train driver was injured.