"Ukrzaliznytsia" outage: all online services restored
Kyiv • UNN
The national railway carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the restoration of its online services. This happened after an outage.
The national railway carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the resumption of online services after a failure. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".
Details
The company's online services have been restored
Recall
On Thursday, October 2, a technical failure occurred at the provider, as a result of which Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, including the mobile application and website, were temporarily unavailable. Tickets could only be purchased at railway ticket offices.
Also on October 2, Russia launched massive strikes on Odesa, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. In Odesa, the Ukrzaliznytsia depot was shelled, and a train driver was injured.