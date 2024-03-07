$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25750 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 92168 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61327 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253935 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219598 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186587 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250875 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156810 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371986 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrzaliznytsia has started beta testing the automatic ticketing function

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22294 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has started beta testing a new automatic ticketing feature for domestic trains, which allows users to track and automatically purchase tickets when they are available, and withdraw funds only after a successful purchase.

Ukrzaliznytsia has started beta testing the automatic ticketing function

Ukrzaliznytsia has started beta testing a new feature - auto-purchase of tickets for domestic trains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of UZ.

Details

The agency emphasizes that the new feature can only be used by users who are authorized through Diia.Signature. It is noted that in test mode , two types of monitoring are available:

  • monitoring for trains that are already on sale (with the ability to track the availability of specific seats);
  • monitoring for destinations (with the ability to track the availability of trains between selected cities).

When monitoring a specific train, you can also enable the automatic ticketing function. To do this, you need to enter passenger data and pay for the order: when the function is activated, funds will be withdrawn immediately, and if the monitoring is canceled or the required tickets are not found, the funds will be returned to the card automatically

- Ukrzaliznytsia explained.

"Ukrzaliznytsia announces a new flight between Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region13.02.24, 16:37 • 23501 view

It indicates that when the required tickets are found, users will receive push notifications in the app.  If the auto-buy feature is activated, users will receive push notifications about already redeemed tickets.

Addendum

The company warns that when using the test app, real funds will be withdrawn, and tickets purchased in test mode will be valid for travel.

Therefore, we advise you not to create a lot of monitoring with auto-purchase if you do not plan to be a passenger on dozens of flights at the same time

- add to the UZ. 

The company also asks users to immediately report any problems with the new features via the Feedback section of the app. 

Recall

In 2023 , 84.6% of railway tickets were sold online through the services of Ukrzaliznytsia and its partners. The use of the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application also increased by 23.2% to 37.9%.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
Ukrainian Railways
Kharkiv
