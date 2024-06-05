Ukrposhta introduces packaging payment service by recipient

Starting from June 5, Ukrposhta introduces a service that allows recipients to pay for containers for sending parcels. This will eliminate the need to buy boxes or packaging for parcels separately, Igor Smelyansky, general director of Ukrposhta joint - stock company, said on June 5 in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Smelyansky noted that for a long time customers and employees of Ukrposhta asked about payment for containers to be sent by the recipient. So that you don't have to buy boxes or packages separately.

Therefore, starting today, this service becomes available in all branches of Ukrposhta. Send with us and choose who, where, when and for what pays Smelyavsky wrote.

Smelyansky also announced that the "next-day delivery"service will soon be available.

recall

Ukrposhta stated that parcels that were not sent within six months will be sold at auctions.