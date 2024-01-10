Ukroboronprom starts partnership with innovative defense companies of Lithuania

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company is launching a partnership with four foreign companies engaged in innovative development and production in the military sphere. This was reported by the press service of Ukroboronprom, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cooperation was cemented by the signing of letters of intent on January 10 during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Vilnius.

These are Lithuanian companies NT Service, Brolis Semiconductors, RSI Europe, and DMEXS. They specialize in creating:

sights, including thermal imaging sights,

of modern systems for remote initiation of detonation,

electronic warfare and communications equipment.

We continue to work on deepening cooperation between the national defense industry and innovative foreign companies, in particular in the field of electronic warfare and unmanned systems. This brings our Victory closer and contributes to the further development of the national defense industry on the way to creating the Arsenal of the Free World in Ukraine said Director General of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin.

