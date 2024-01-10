Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum on joint military projects

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Lithuanian Association of Defense and Security Industries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support joint projects in the field of drones and electronic warfare, demining equipment, software and other advanced military and technical solutions, in particular in the fields of cybersecurity and communications. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that letters of intent have also been signed by the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC with RSI Europe, Brolis Semiconductors, DMEXS, and NT Service.

These Lithuanian companies are engaged in the innovative development and production of modern electronic warfare equipment, remote detonation systems, optics for small arms and surveillance systems.

This year, Ukraine's main goal is to conclude as many such agreements with partners as possible and to maximize new production capacity Zelensky emphasized.

He added that the current security situation in Europe requires all countries to increase production in the defense industry.

At the same time, Zelenskyy summarized, Ukraine's goal is to develop new capacities and expand defense production.

We are modernizing Europe's arsenal to protect freedom for all Europeans said the President of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Lithuania sign documents on joint defense production