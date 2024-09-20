Ukroboronprom announces competition for new Director General

The Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom has decided to launch a competition for the position of director general after the termination of Herman Smetanin's powers. This is stated in the company's statement on Telegram, reports UNN.

The Supervisory Board of the Joint Stock Company “Ukrainian Defense Industry” decided to launch a competition for the position of the Company's General Director - Ukroboronprom said in a statement.

Reportedly, the search for candidates and their preliminary evaluation was entrusted to the Ukrainian representative office of Odgers Berndtson. This international company specializes in the selection of senior executives, according to Ukroboronprom.

The competition will be held in accordance with the best corporate governance practices. Impartiality, professionalism and commitment to modern management methods are what we demonstrate and what we expect from candidates for the position of the Company's head - said David Lomdzharia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom.

Recall

On September 4, the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom decided to terminate the powers of the Director General Herman Smetanin. The Verkhovna Rada appointed him to the post of Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Oleh Hulyak has been appointed interim CEO of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company.