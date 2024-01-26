"Ukrgasvydobuvannya put a new exploration well into operation

Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC has commissioned a well with a daily debit of 250 thousand cubic meters of gas. This is reported by the press service of the Naftogaz Group, UNN reports.

Details

In the first days of the new year , Ukrgasvydobuvannya commissioned an exploration well. This is the 10th well at this field that shows high results - the post says.

It is reported that the location for the new well was determined based on previous 3D seismic surveys. The well has a design depth of 3950 meters and was drilled by Ukrburgaz specialists.

"Ukrnafta increases daily debit at two wells by 80 tons

Addendum

The specialists of Ukrgasvydobuvannya continue to study the field's capabilities, so the company is increasing production by applying new technologies and engineering solutions.

The company also reminded that Ukrgasvydobuvannya continues to work on the exploration and development of new fields, so in 2023, thanks to a large-scale 3D seismic survey in western Ukraine, covering an area of 1,500 square kilometers, a major discovery of a new deposit was made.

Recall

In 2023 , Ukrnafta produced 1.4099 mln tons of oil, up 3% compared to 2022, and 1.0974 bcm of gas, up 6% compared to the previous year.