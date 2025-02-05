Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board holds a competition for the position of Chairman of the Board

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17275 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63508 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102261 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123280 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129381 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113300 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106296 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102771 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89478 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111904 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106324 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 17275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123280 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152524 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4528 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106324 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111904 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138439 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140218 views
Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board holds a competition for the position of Chairman of the Board

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26787 views

Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board has announced a competition for the position of the company's CEO. The competition will be supported by Korn Ferry, one of the global executive search consultancies.

On February 5, the Supervisory Board of the national energy company Ukrenergo announced a competition for the position of the Chairman of the Board. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

Details

To participate in the competition, you must submit a package of documents in Ukrainian and English. The package must include a resume, two written letters of recommendation, a motivation letter, and consent to the processing of personal data.

The competition will be supported by Korn Ferry, one of the best global executive search and leadership development consulting companies,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the chairman of the board will have the following priorities and strategic goals during the war:

  • ensure the protection of critical elements of the power system and the rapid restoration of damaged facilities;
  • support the development of distributed generation to increase the flexibility and resilience of the power system;
  • create a backup of critical equipment and ensure its safe storage for quick recovery.

In addition, the new CEO will be tasked with restoring Ukrenergo's financial stability and the trust of international financial partners, as well as increasing the grid's capacity by building interconnectors with the EU.

The organizers of the competition will accept documents until March 14.

The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power system: all possible scenarios are being considered31.01.25, 14:45 • 137404 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
european-unionEuropean Union

Contact us about advertising