Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board holds a competition for the position of Chairman of the Board

On February 5, the Supervisory Board of the national energy company Ukrenergo announced a competition for the position of the Chairman of the Board. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

To participate in the competition, you must submit a package of documents in Ukrainian and English. The package must include a resume, two written letters of recommendation, a motivation letter, and consent to the processing of personal data.

The competition will be supported by Korn Ferry, one of the best global executive search and leadership development consulting companies, - the statement said.

It is noted that the chairman of the board will have the following priorities and strategic goals during the war:

ensure the protection of critical elements of the power system and the rapid restoration of damaged facilities;

support the development of distributed generation to increase the flexibility and resilience of the power system;

create a backup of critical equipment and ensure its safe storage for quick recovery.

In addition, the new CEO will be tasked with restoring Ukrenergo's financial stability and the trust of international financial partners, as well as increasing the grid's capacity by building interconnectors with the EU.

The organizers of the competition will accept documents until March 14.

