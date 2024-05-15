Ukrenergo prolongs emergency power outages for industrial and household consumers

On Wednesday, May 15, from 6:40 a.m. to 09:00 a.m., Ukrenergo's dispatch center applied controlled emergency blackouts for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

The reason for this is an increase in electricity shortages due to increased consumption due to the cold snap amid the effects of Russian shelling.

Also, on May 15, from 00:00 to 24:00 , power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.

Emergency power outages are associated with a significant increase in consumption - Ukrenergo