Emergency power outages are associated with a significant increase in consumption - Ukrenergo

The emergency disconnection of the population from electricity is due to the growth of consumption, which the power system could not cope with, explained Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .

Today, the simple increase in consumption was such that the energy system could not cope, there were not enough imports and not enough restrictions on industry to balance, so it was necessary to involve the population in these schedules Kudrytsky said on the air of the national telethon of the United News on Tuesday evening.

He added that heaters could have contributed to the increase in consumption, and that it generally increases in the evening after people return from work.

According to him, about 10% of Ukraine's household consumers were affected by the blackouts.

Up to 10% of consumers will be temporarily disconnected from the power supply until the end of the day in all regions. The problem is not that electricity cannot be delivered to any region, but that the combined capacity of power plants is not enough to cover consumption, and imports are not enough to cover the shortfall. Each region bears the burden of blackouts in solidarity said the head of Ukrenergo.

On May 14, from 21.00 to 24.00, emergency power outage schedules for households were to be applied throughout Ukraine. However, as of 10:30 p.m., the power started to come back on, particularly in Kyiv. Earlier, Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Energy and distribution system operators called for extremely economical electricity consumption during peak evening hours, approximately from 18:00 to 22-23:00.

