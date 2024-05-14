About 10% of consumers: how large are the power outages in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the volume of power outages is insignificant, about 10% of consumers. This was reported by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko and added that the blackouts will be in place until approximately 23-00 this evening, UNN reports.

After the enemy's missile attacks on power generating facilities, Ukraine's energy system is experiencing a significant deficit. The reason for this is the large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, which means they cannot produce as much electricity as before the attack. Due to these reasons and the increase in consumption (due to the cool weather), Kyiv is introducing emergency blackout schedules, including for households. The volume of disconnections is insignificant, about 10% of consumers. The outages will last until approximately 23:00 this evening - Popko said.

According to him, there are also restrictions for industrial consumers.

The Head of KCMA reminded that limiting consumption is a necessary measure to maintain the stability of the power system.

"Please, I ask everyone to save electricity once again! Every electrical appliance turned off is a significant contribution to the stability and restoration of our power system!" - Popko summarized.

In all regions of the country: Today Ukrenergo introduces controlled emergency outages from 21:00 to 24:00