In all regions of the country: Today Ukrenergo introduces controlled emergency outages from 21:00 to 24:00
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo has been forced to introduce controlled emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine from 21:00 to 24:00 tonight due to a significant power shortage caused by Russian shelling and increased consumption due to cold weather.
Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine from 21:00 to 24:00 today, UNN reports.
Today, on May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is a significant shortage of electricity in the system due to Russian shelling and increased consumption due to cold weather
Add
According to the company, tomorrow, on May 15, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00.
Emergency power outages in Kyiv - YASNO14.05.24, 21:37 • 54618 views