In all regions of the country: Today Ukrenergo introduces controlled emergency outages from 21:00 to 24:00

Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine from 21:00 to 24:00 today, UNN reports.

Today, on May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is a significant shortage of electricity in the system due to Russian shelling and increased consumption due to cold weather - the statement said.

According to the company, tomorrow, on May 15, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00.

