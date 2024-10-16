Ukrenergo official suspected of justifying war crimes of the Russian Federation suspended from office
Kyiv • UNN
An employee of Ukrenergo was suspended from his position on suspicion of justifying armed Russian aggression. The company has set up an internal commission for an internal review and is cooperating with the SBU investigation.
NPC Ukrenergo has set up an internal commission to conduct an internal investigation into an employee of the company who was suspected of justifying Russia's armed aggression. The official has now been suspended, the company's press service said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Since October 14, NPC Ukrenergo has suspended from performing his official duties an employee against whom the Security Service of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - “justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants”
Ukrenergo emphasized that it provides maximum cooperation with the investigation. The company has also set up an internal commission to conduct an internal audit.
In addition, they added that the manifestations of justifying Russian aggression are unacceptable for the Ukrenergo team. The occupiers' attacks killed 9 employees of the company, and another 11 were killed at the front.
Earlier , UNN reportedthat law enforcement officers detained a Ukrenergo official in Kyiv who justified the war crimes of racists. He has now been served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of detention has been chosen.