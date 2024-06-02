Ukrenergo introduces limits on electricity consumption on Monday

On Monday, June 3, limits on electricity consumption for industrial and domestic consumers will be valid throughout Ukraine from 00.00 and during the day. This is reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

If the limits are exceeded, regional power companies can apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers., - the message says.

Details

It is also noted that the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited.

Recall

On June 2, Ukrenergo canceled emergency power outages, but restrictions on electricity consumption will be introduced from 18:00 to midnight in all regions of Ukraine.