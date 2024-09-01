ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:29 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages in several regions

“Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages in several regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25872 views

NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power cuts in Kyiv and 14 regions of Ukraine. The restriction schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect, and restrictions are planned to be applied to all regions starting September 2.

By Sunday evening, NPC Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages in several regions of Ukraine and Kyiv, which are applied in case of emergency and without warning, according to a telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details [1

“Attention: Update on the outage on September 1,” the message reads.

It is noted that emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and partially in Donetsk, Khmelnytsky, and Vinnytsia regions.

At the same time, the previously announced schedules for the application of restrictions in these regions are temporarily not in effect.

Earlier, the regulator said that on Monday, September 2, electricity restrictions would be applied to all regions in 1-2 phases throughout the day.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

