By Sunday evening, NPC Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages in several regions of Ukraine and Kyiv, which are applied in case of emergency and without warning, according to a telegram channel, UNN reports .

“Attention: Update on the outage on September 1,” the message reads.

It is noted that emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and partially in Donetsk, Khmelnytsky, and Vinnytsia regions.

At the same time, the previously announced schedules for the application of restrictions in these regions are temporarily not in effect.

Earlier, the regulator said that on Monday, September 2, electricity restrictions would be applied to all regions in 1-2 phases throughout the day.

