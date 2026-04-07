Ukrainians in five European countries can submit DNA to search for missing persons - Lubinets

Ukrainian citizens currently residing abroad have the opportunity to participate in DNA sampling for families of missing persons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

This applies to Ukrainians living in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

For Ukrainians living in the UK and Ireland, the deadline is June 1, 2026;

For Ukrainians living in Italy, Spain and Portugal, the deadline is May 1, 2026.

This campaign is being implemented in cooperation with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances - added Lubinets.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice, as well as the military departments of Ukraine, published an algorithm of actions for families of missing or captured servicemen. This instruction covers the procedure for applying to state bodies, processing documents, obtaining extracts, and payments.