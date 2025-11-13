Ukrainians have become significantly more active in buying hybrids: which cars are the most popular

In October, Ukrainians bought hybrid cars 50% more actively than last year, with the Toyota RAV4 remaining the bestseller among new cars, and the Ford Escape among used cars, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

"In October, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 3,000 hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV). This is 57% more than last year," Ukrautoprom reports.

The share of new cars in this number was 53% compared to 63% in October last year.

Which cars are in the top

In the segment of new passenger cars, the leaders of the hybrid market remain:

TOYOTA RAV4 (377 units);

TOYOTA Yaris Cross (95 units);

NISSAN Qashqai (84 units).

Among imported used hybrids:

FORD Escape (79 units);

Fusion US (76 units);

TOYOTA RAV4 (66 units).

Ukrainian car fleet increased by 10.5 thousand electric vehicles in October: Volkswagen and Tesla are among the leaders