Ukrainians can receive a second tranche for housing restoration via "Diia": full algorithm of actions

Ukrainians can receive a second tranche for the construction of new housing under the "eRecovery" program - and this can be done using the "Diia" mobile application. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Details

The state will help build new housing for those who own a land plot and whose homes were destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion. The payment can be received by:

owners of destroyed private houses;

owners of registered land plots;

people who chose a cash payment for new construction.

To receive the second tranche, you need to:

prepare design and estimate documentation in accordance with the requirements of current legislation and upload it to the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction;

start construction work;

spend 90% of the funds from the first tranche;

submit a notification about changes in personal data in the notification about the start of construction work. This can be done through the ASC or the "Diia" portal;

submit a notification about readiness for intermediate verification. This can be done through the "Diia" portal in the "eRecovery" section - "Payment for construction". It is necessary to upload supporting documents and photos of the construction.

The documentation must be prepared by a certified specialist. Photos of the process and supporting documents are required for verification. After that, the local commission inspects the object and makes a decision regarding the second tranche.

Recall

UNN reported that over 2.2 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, received "vital" cash assistance from UNHCR to restore damaged housing.