Ukrainians bought almost 70 thousand new cars in a year

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased almost 70 thousand new cars, which is 14% more than in 2023. UNN reports this with reference to UkrAvtoprom.

“Over the year, Ukrainians have purchased almost 70 thousand new cars. In the last month of 2024, Ukrainians bought more than 5.5 thousand new cars. This is 6% less than in December 2023. At the same time, the demand for new cars increased by 5.7% compared to the previous month (November 2024),” the report said.

It is reported that the Japanese brand Toyota holds the lead in the market with 810 units.

Skoda is in second place with 628 units.

Renault came in third with 526 units.

The top five also included VW (435 units) and PEUGEOT (380 units).

“In just one year, 69.6 thousand new passenger cars were registered in the country, which is 14% more than in 2023,” the report says.

We made it to the top 10 in 2024:

⦁ Toyota - 10731 units;

⦁ RENAULT - 7266 units;

⦁ SKODA - 5033 units;

⦁ VOLKSWAGEN - 4,899 units;

⦁ BMW - 4,833 units;

⦁ NISSAN - 2777 units;

⦁ HYUNDAI - 2618 units;

⦁ PEUGEOT - 2474 units;

⦁ SUZUKI - 2301 units;

⦁ MAZDA - 2256 units.

The bestseller of the year was the compact crossover RENAULT Duster - 6826 vehicles of this model joined the domestic fleet in 2024.

