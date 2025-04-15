Ukrainians are buying hybrids more actively: which brands are chosen

Ukrainians purchased over 2.1 thousand hybrid cars in March, which is 15% more than last year, with Toyota becoming the most popular brand, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In March, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 2.1 thousand hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV). This is 15% more than last year - Ukrautoprom reported.

The share of new cars in this number, as indicated, was 61%, compared to 48% last year.

Which brands are leading among new and used cars

In the segment of new passenger cars:

TOYOTA RAV-4 (141 units) remains the leader in the hybrid market;

the second result is AUDI Q8 (87 units);

the third most popular is SUZUKI Vitara (75 units).

In registrations of imported used cars with hybrid power plants:

TOYOTA Prius (63 units) ranks first;

second place - FORD Fusion US (62 units);

third position - FORD Escape (49 units).

