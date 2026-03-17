Ukrainian youth massively switch to their native language in everyday life and at work - study

The Ukrainian language is increasingly actively used by young people in communication - this happens both in everyday life and at work, as well as among friends. This is reported by UNN with reference to survey data by the sociological group "Rating" at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine with the technical and organizational support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Denmark.

Details

According to the survey results, 73% of Ukrainian youth use the Ukrainian language, and 7% use the Russian language. In public spaces (at work, in school, higher education institutions, etc.), predominant communication in Ukrainian is more common in all regions compared to the private environment, except for the West.

At the same time, 40% of respondents in Ukraine fully support the idea of a complete ban on Russian cultural products in Ukraine, and another 18% rather support it. 21% do not support it at all, and 18% rather do not support such measures.

At the same time, support for a complete ban on Russian cultural content in Ukraine (music, cinema, literature, blogs, and television) has decreased.

Recall

According to a survey by the sociological group "Rating", 24% of Ukrainian youth aged 14-25 are ready to consider serving in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the Armed Forces. At the same time, more than 70% of the surveyed respondents do not consider such a possibility, and another 5% have not decided.