Ukrainian woman wins bronze at the European Triathlon Championships in Romania

In Romania, a Ukrainian athlete won a bronze medal at the European Triathlon Championships among the Balkan countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

Ksenia Levkovska covered the course, which included 750 meters of swimming, 20.8 km of cycling and 5 km of running, with a time of 01:08:01, which allowed her to take third place.

Alesia Orla from Trinidad and Tobago won the race, finishing in 01:04:38, and Alice Perjuu from Romania took silver, finishing the course in 01:07:48.

