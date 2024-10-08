Ukrainian woman wins bronze at the European Triathlon Championships in Romania

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165652 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137110 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142716 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181565 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97397 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109198 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111297 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42809 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188567 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137742 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154648 views
Ukrainian woman wins bronze at the European Triathlon Championships in Romania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15897 views

Ksenia Levkovska won a bronze medal at the European Triathlon Championships among the Balkan countries in Romania. She covered the course in 01:08:01, finishing third after athletes from Trinidad and Tobago and Romania.

In Romania, a Ukrainian athlete won a bronze medal at the European Triathlon Championships among the Balkan countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

Ksenia Levkovska covered the course, which included 750 meters of swimming, 20.8 km of cycling and 5 km of running, with a time of 01:08:01, which allowed her to take third place.

Alesia Orla from Trinidad and Tobago won the race, finishing in 01:04:38, and Alice Perjuu from Romania took silver, finishing the course in 01:07:48.

Olympics 2024: triathlon training canceled due to muddy Seine03.08.24, 17:49 • 23650 views

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

