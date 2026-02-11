Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany reported the death of a Ukrainian citizen in Berlin, with murder suspected. According to Bild, the Ukrainian woman was found dead on a park bench in the German capital, and police arrested a suspect, also a Ukrainian, which was confirmed by the embassy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the woman was killed on Monday evening. As confirmed by a Bild spokesperson, police were notified at 3:30 AM about the discovery of a dead woman "in a public place." Rescuers found the 40-year-old woman on a park bench in a playground on Altenhoferstrasse in the Lichtenberg district of Berlin. "Like the entire crime scene, she was covered in blood," the publication writes.

Law enforcement officers noticed a suspicious man, 46 years old, near the crime scene. He was detained, the publication writes.

The playground was thoroughly cordoned off for investigation by the 1st Homicide Division of the Berlin Criminal Police Office (LKA). On the bench, they found a backpack and a scarf. A thermos mug and an e-cigarette lay in the snow. Criminalists were on site until late morning, collecting evidence and also launching a drone for aerial photography, the publication writes.

"According to information obtained by Bild, both the victim and the alleged perpetrator are citizens of Ukraine. The killer was apparently not a random victim. It is believed that the perpetrator and the victim knew each other. The exact nature of their relationship is still being investigated," the publication states.

In a joint press release regarding the circumstances of the death, the prosecutor's office and police only stated that the woman died from "injuries to her upper body."

Berlin police confirmed the death of a Ukrainian citizen on February 9, 2026, in Berlin. The possibility of murder is being investigated. The detained suspect is also a citizen of Ukraine. The case is under the embassy's control. - reported the Embassy of Ukraine in Berlin.

