Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 23196 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 25919 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 24567 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 27060 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 22753 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 18579 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21694 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27144 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 17228 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian woman in Berlin, with murder suspected. Police arrested a 46-year-old man, also a Ukrainian citizen, near the crime scene.

Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany reported the death of a Ukrainian citizen in Berlin, with murder suspected. According to Bild, the Ukrainian woman was found dead on a park bench in the German capital, and police arrested a suspect, also a Ukrainian, which was confirmed by the embassy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the woman was killed on Monday evening. As confirmed by a Bild spokesperson, police were notified at 3:30 AM about the discovery of a dead woman "in a public place." Rescuers found the 40-year-old woman on a park bench in a playground on Altenhoferstrasse in the Lichtenberg district of Berlin. "Like the entire crime scene, she was covered in blood," the publication writes.

Law enforcement officers noticed a suspicious man, 46 years old, near the crime scene. He was detained, the publication writes.

The playground was thoroughly cordoned off for investigation by the 1st Homicide Division of the Berlin Criminal Police Office (LKA). On the bench, they found a backpack and a scarf. A thermos mug and an e-cigarette lay in the snow. Criminalists were on site until late morning, collecting evidence and also launching a drone for aerial photography, the publication writes.

"According to information obtained by Bild, both the victim and the alleged perpetrator are citizens of Ukraine. The killer was apparently not a random victim. It is believed that the perpetrator and the victim knew each other. The exact nature of their relationship is still being investigated," the publication states.

In a joint press release regarding the circumstances of the death, the prosecutor's office and police only stated that the woman died from "injuries to her upper body."

Berlin police confirmed the death of a Ukrainian citizen on February 9, 2026, in Berlin. The possibility of murder is being investigated. The detained suspect is also a citizen of Ukraine. The case is under the embassy's control.

- reported the Embassy of Ukraine in Berlin.

Ukrainians beaten in Warsaw: Polish law enforcement suspects 3 men, who have already been arrested05.09.25, 15:03 • 5121 view

Julia Shramko

