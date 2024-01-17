ukenru
Actual
Ukrainian troops shoot down 11 drones during night attack on Odesa region

Ukrainian troops shoot down 11 drones during night attack on Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33411 views

The Ukrainian military shot down 11 drones during a night attack in Odesa region. Debris and a blast wave from several drones damaged buildings and cars, injuring three people.

During a night attack in the Odesa region, Ukrainian troops shot down 11 drones on the approach to the coast. This was reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy concentrated its main efforts on attacks on Odesa. Kamikaze drones entered at a critically low altitude from the Black Sea.

Most of the drones fell into the water, but the wreckage of a few and the blast wave damaged apartment buildings, shops, and private cars in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa.

In the Odesa region, 11 drones were shot down on their approach to the coast, most of them crashed into the sea. However, the wreckage of several downed drones and the blast wave damaged apartment buildings, shops, and private cars in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa.

the statement reads

Three people were injured and provided with medical aid.

Addendum Addendum

One drone was also destroyed in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

Number of victims of drone attack in Odesa rises to three17.01.24, 04:12 • 31412 views

