Number of victims of drone attack in Odesa rises to three
Three people were injured in a drone attack in Odesa, including a woman and a girl, the regional military administration reports. A total of 130 civilians had to be urgently evacuated from the affected building.
The number of people injured in a drone attack in Odesa has increased to three. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, on Wednesday night, UNN reports.
The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack increased to three people. Another woman born in 1955 and a girl born in 1995 were wounded. The medics are providing the necessary assistance. 130 civilians evacuated from the damaged building
Earlier it was reported about one victim of the night attack.
