Odesa: Criminals engaged in illegal arms sales detained

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Odesa: Criminals engaged in illegal arms sales detained

Odesa: Criminals engaged in illegal arms sales detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

Law enforcement officers detained a criminal group that illegally sold weapons and ammunition from the combat zone. The detainees were taken during one of the transactions.

 Law enforcers detained in Odesa members of a criminal group that was selling weapons, grenades and ammunition of various calibers illegally taken from the combat zone.

This was reported by UNN, citing the press service of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

A group of people engaged in the illegal sale of firearms and ammunition was detained in Odesa. According to the investigation, the criminals received trophy weapons illegally imported from the sites of former military operations in the liberated areas of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The sale was organized through personal connections in the criminal environment.

Shot two civilians in the back: Russian military officer sentenced to life in prison12.01.24, 13:09 • 29772 views

Over several months, law enforcement officers documented the sale of an F-1 grenade for $150 and a Makarov pistol with a magazine and 146 rounds of ammunition for a total of $1,300.

Image

The members of the criminal group, headed by the organizer, were detained during the next sale - during the sale of three F-1 grenades for $ 450 to a regular customer.

It is also indicated that citizens of one of the countries of the Transcaucasus and the Republic of Moldova are involved in the illegal sale of weapons, grenades and ammunition of various calibers.

In Dnipro, a group of criminals who kept fifty people in labor slavery were exposed11.01.24, 15:00 • 20883 views

Investigative actions are ongoing to bring to justice other persons involved in the illegal activities.

Image

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 28 and Part 1 Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and custody was chosen as a measure of restraint.

A civilian was shot dead in the occupied part of Kherson region: two Russian military are suspected12.01.24, 15:34 • 31876 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

