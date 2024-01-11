ukenru
In Dnipro, a group of criminals who kept fifty people in labor slavery were exposed

In Dnipro, a group of criminals who kept fifty people in labor slavery were exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20885 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of people who held 50 people in labor slavery. The suspects took away the victims' documents, threatened them and provided them with poor living conditions.

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed a group of people who held 50 people in labor slavery and forced them to work in agricultural and construction work in the region. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

Four Ukrainian citizens were recruiting internally displaced persons and socially vulnerable citizens who did not have a permanent place of residence at railway stations. 

They deceitfully invited them to the so-called "rehabilitation center", which operated under the guise of a public organization, promising free housing, food and employment.

Instead, people were moved to a house with inadequate living conditions and forced to work the hardest jobs for free.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a group of people was exposed and served a notice of suspicion on the fact of recruitment and transportation of people for labor exploitation (Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Currently, the men are detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutor, they were chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers said that the suspects took away citizens' documents and means of communication. The perpetrators also threatened people to stay in the detention center. 

At the time of the searches, 50 people were in the building, and they were released. Draft records, phones, and cars were seized.

