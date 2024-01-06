Mayor: Three people found dead in a house in Brovary

In Brovary, Kyiv region, the bodies of three people were found in a house. The causes of death are currently unknown. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Details

"The morning started with tragic news. In Brovary, the bodies of three people - a man and two women - were found in a house on Sholom Aleichem Street. Unfortunately, all without signs of life," Sapozhko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that law enforcement officers, rescuers, medics, and gas service representatives are working at the scene. The causes of the tragedy will be established after a forensic medical examination.

The photos he posted also show a cat lying motionless on the floor of the house.

