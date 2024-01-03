A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Zakarpattia: 4-year-old child and her mother in hospital

In the city of Chop in Zakarpattia, a whole family was poisoned, probably by carbon monoxide. A woman and a 4-year-old boy are currently in the hospital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the rescue service received a report from emergency medical workers that three people were most likely poisoned by carbon monoxide in one of the apartments of a multi-storey residential building.

The victims include a boy born in 2020, as well as his mother and father born in 1989 and 1991. Currently, the woman and her child are hospitalized at the Uzhhorod City Children's Hospital with a mild degree of poisoning.

Instead, the head of the family refused to be hospitalized and is currently being treated on an outpatient basis.

The causes of the incident are determined by the competent authorities.

