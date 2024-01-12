Shot two civilians in the back: Russian military officer sentenced to life in prison

A Russian soldier who killed two civilians in Kyiv region with shots in the back was sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The victims are the 61-year-old owner and 68-year-old security guard of the car dealership. The men did not have weapons and did not participate in hostilities with the occupiers. Surveillance cameras recorded the Russian talking to them for several minutes, after which he allegedly let them go and shot them in the back, - the statement said.

Details

According to the National Police investigation, the victims suffered fifteen gunshot wounds that led to their deaths. After that, the Russian soldier, along with other invaders, looted the car dealership.

It is noted that investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in the AR of Crimea have identified the killer. He is a 28-year-old native of Omsk, who served in the 212th District Training Center.

Recall

On January 10, a Russian subversive reconnaissance group shot a car with a civilian man in Semenivska community, Chernihiv region.

