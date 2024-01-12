Shot two civilians in the back: Russian military officer sentenced to life in prison

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102836 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113276 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143530 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140121 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177591 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284692 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178284 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167296 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148879 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Popular news
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack
March 2, 07:01 AM • 75480 views

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75480 views
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32498 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
March 2, 08:53 AM • 35787 views

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35787 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM • 46258 views

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46258 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 65906 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65906 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 102836 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102836 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284692 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284692 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 251932 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262195 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 65840 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65840 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143521 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 107404 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107404 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 107365 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107365 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 123439 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123439 views
Shot two civilians in the back: Russian military officer sentenced to life in prison

Shot two civilians in the back: Russian military officer sentenced to life in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29773 views

a Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two unarmed civilians in Kyiv region.

A Russian soldier who killed two civilians in Kyiv region with shots in the back was sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The victims are the 61-year-old owner and 68-year-old security guard of the car dealership. The men did not have weapons and did not participate in hostilities with the occupiers. Surveillance cameras recorded the Russian talking to them for several minutes, after which he allegedly let them go and shot them in the back,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the National Police investigation, the victims suffered fifteen gunshot wounds that led to their deaths. After that, the Russian soldier, along with other invaders, looted the car dealership.

Image

It is noted that investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in the AR of Crimea have identified the killer. He is a 28-year-old native of Omsk, who served in the 212th District Training Center.

Image

Recall

On January 10, a Russian subversive reconnaissance group shot a car with a civilian man in Semenivska community, Chernihiv region.

A retired colonel who passed on the location of military facilities to the Wagnerites was sentenced to 15 years in prison09.01.24, 18:36 • 33438 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

