A civilian was shot dead in the occupied part of Kherson region: two Russian military are suspected

Two Russian military servicemen were served suspicion notices for the shooting of a civilian in the occupied part of Kherson region, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in May 2023, two armed Russian servicemen, while intoxicated, entered the home of a resident of the temporarily occupied village of Nova Zburivka, Kherson region.

"In the yard, the suspects severely beat a 64-year-old man. The victim tried to escape by hiding in the house. However, the attackers followed him and shot him with automatic weapons," the prosecutor's office said.

"Two Russian servicemen have been identified and notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

