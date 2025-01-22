Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near two villages, but lost ground in others - DeepState

On the night of January 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully pushed back the enemy near the towns of Shevchenko and Udachne. Instead , Russian troops advanced near other settlements in Donetsk region. This is reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState, UNN reports.

Details

According to DeepState, the Ukrainian military succeeded near Shevchenko and in Udachne. However, the enemy continues to advance in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces drove back the enemy near Shevchenko and in Udachne. The enemy advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Vozdvyzhenka, Slovianka and Sribne. - DeepState's post says.

