Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near two villages, but lost ground in others - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully pushed back the enemy near Shevchenko and Udachne. At the same time, Russian troops were able to advance near Velyka Novosilka, Vozdvyzhenka, Slovianka, and Sribne.
On the night of January 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully pushed back the enemy near the towns of Shevchenko and Udachne. Instead , Russian troops advanced near other settlements in Donetsk region. This is reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState, UNN reports.
Details
According to DeepState, the Ukrainian military succeeded near Shevchenko and in Udachne. However, the enemy continues to advance in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces drove back the enemy near Shevchenko and in Udachne. The enemy advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Vozdvyzhenka, Slovianka and Sribne.
109 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector21.01.25, 21:35 • 38406 views