109 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101238 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110261 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117014 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122041 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76475 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117044 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49893 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51822 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101238 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168684 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158334 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35185 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122041 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140963 views
109 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

109 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38405 views

There were 109 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 54 assault operations. The enemy launched 52 air strikes and fired over 5,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

Since the beginning of the day on January 21, 109 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy is intensively attacking our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 54 assault and offensive actions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The operational summary as of 22.00 on January 21, 2025 on the Russian invasion states that since of the beginning of the day, 109 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched two missile and 52 air strikes using four missiles and 64 KABs, 1051 kamikaze drone strikes and has fired almost 5 thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight with Russian invaders took place in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike on Vovchanske Khutory.

In Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried ten times to force our units out of their positions near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka. One firefight is ongoing. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

The aggressor attacked thirteen times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Kopanky, Terny and Kolodyazy. Enemy aircraft also struck Nadiia with NAAs.

In the Siverskiy sector , the occupants tried to advance in the direction of Ivano-Daryivka, Ukrainian troops repelled the attack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Mayske and Stupochki came under air strikes.

The enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the Toretsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the Toretsk area have been fiercely repulsed by our defenders five times. One attack is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Druzhba and Kostyantynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 54 assault and offensive actions.

Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Hryshyne, Novosergiyivka, Petropavlivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, and Dachne. Forty-seven attacks in the area have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and seven more are ongoing. According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 239 people, 112 of them were irretrievably wounded. They destroyed 13 vehicles, two electronic warfare devices and one cannon. In addition, two occupants' cannons were damaged

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector , three enemy assault actions were stopped, the invaders tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka. Three more firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of Kamianske. The enemy launched an air strike near Novoandriivka.

Our soldiers twice repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today , in addition, the enemy conducted 21 air strikes (27 combat aircraft) and fired 434 artillery shells (including 16 from multiple rocket launchers).

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Gulyaypillia sector since the beginning of the day.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat there are now 608,000 Russian troops in Ukraine, three times more than at the beginning of the invasion. Ukraine is increasing its own weapons production, but it is not enough.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

