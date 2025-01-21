109 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

Since the beginning of the day on January 21, 109 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy is intensively attacking our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 54 assault and offensive actions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The operational summary as of 22.00 on January 21, 2025 on the Russian invasion states that since of the beginning of the day, 109 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched two missile and 52 air strikes using four missiles and 64 KABs, 1051 kamikaze drone strikes and has fired almost 5 thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight with Russian invaders took place in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike on Vovchanske Khutory.

In Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried ten times to force our units out of their positions near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka. One firefight is ongoing. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

The aggressor attacked thirteen times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Kopanky, Terny and Kolodyazy. Enemy aircraft also struck Nadiia with NAAs.

In the Siverskiy sector , the occupants tried to advance in the direction of Ivano-Daryivka, Ukrainian troops repelled the attack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Mayske and Stupochki came under air strikes.

The enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the Toretsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the Toretsk area have been fiercely repulsed by our defenders five times. One attack is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Druzhba and Kostyantynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 54 assault and offensive actions.

Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Hryshyne, Novosergiyivka, Petropavlivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, and Dachne. Forty-seven attacks in the area have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and seven more are ongoing. According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 239 people, 112 of them were irretrievably wounded. They destroyed 13 vehicles, two electronic warfare devices and one cannon. In addition, two occupants' cannons were damaged - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector , three enemy assault actions were stopped, the invaders tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka. Three more firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of Kamianske. The enemy launched an air strike near Novoandriivka.

Our soldiers twice repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today , in addition, the enemy conducted 21 air strikes (27 combat aircraft) and fired 434 artillery shells (including 16 from multiple rocket launchers).

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Gulyaypillia sector since the beginning of the day.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat there are now 608,000 Russian troops in Ukraine, three times more than at the beginning of the invasion. Ukraine is increasing its own weapons production, but it is not enough.