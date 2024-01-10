Ukrainian troops repel numerous enemy attacks in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors: situation at the front

Over the past day, 77 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 52 air strikes (using 3 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, of which one was destroyed), fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled five occupants' attacks east of Terny and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Severne and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 15 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attacks west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 9 areas of enemy concentration.

Missile troops hit the area of concentration of personnel and weapons