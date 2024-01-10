Ukrainian troops repel numerous enemy attacks in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors: situation at the front

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 7906 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 12580 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 18443 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108714 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116420 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147586 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142618 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179112 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172767 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287640 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52592 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56993 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 67035 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93769 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 56105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108532 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108397 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124390 views
Ukrainian troops repel numerous enemy attacks in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors: situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31763 views

Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks in various directions, holding their positions and inflicting losses on Russian troops.

Over the past day, 77 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 52 air strikes (using 3 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, of which one was destroyed), fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled five occupants' attacks east of Terny and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Severne and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 15 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attacks west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 9 areas of enemy concentration.

Missile troops hit the area of concentration of personnel and weapons

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising