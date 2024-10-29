Ukrainian troops engage in 158 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 158 combat engagements took place, with the hottest fighting in the Kupianske and Kurakhove sectors.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. The situation in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupants are actively attacking in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 29.10.2024, UNN reports.
So far, 158 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 57 air strikes, dropping 101 drones. In addition, the invaders used 539 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,
Details
In Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops four times near Vovchansk and Lypky four times. One battle is underway.
The enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the Kupyansk sector . Near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoozynove, Berestove, Bohuslivka and Lozova, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks. Five firefights are ongoing in the areas of Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, Kolisnykivka and Novoosynove.
In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Yampolivka, all of which were repelled.
The enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siverskyi sector 13 times by assault.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by militants to advance in the Stupochky area.
In the Toretsk sector , where the occupants attacked our positions, four combat engagements have already been completed. The battle near Shcherbynivka is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 20 times over the last day. The attacks took place in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. Five firefights are still ongoing. According to the available information, the occupants' losses amounted to 220 people killed and wounded, four buggies, two armored combat vehicles and two ATVs were destroyed, and our defenders damaged one occupant's armored personnel carrier.
The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Kurakhove sector. The invaders have made 42 attempts to advance by this time of day. 10 attacks are ongoing. Most of the fighting is taking place near the settlements of Novoselydivka, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dale, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestky, Illinka and Trudove. The occupants' losses so far amounted to about 100 people killed and wounded, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, four motorcycles were destroyed, and one occupant's armored personnel carrier was damaged.
In the Vremivsk sector today, the aggressor attacked the frontline of our defense six times in the area of Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. Four firefights are currently underway.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Kursk sector.
About 200 thousand occupants are opposing the Defense Forces in the south - Voloshyn29.10.24, 20:21 • 23430 views