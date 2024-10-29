Ukrainian troops engage in 158 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 21614 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 116312 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 174005 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109405 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345520 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174486 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145534 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196342 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125136 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108249 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9760 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 9210 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8758 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7456 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 8020 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 21614 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88640 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 116312 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 174005 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161548 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22745 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25411 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39290 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47801 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136334 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukrainian troops engage in 158 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27543 views

Over the last day, 158 combat engagements took place, with the hottest fighting in the Kupianske and Kurakhove sectors.

Ukrainian troops engage in 158 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. The situation in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupants are actively attacking in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 29.10.2024, UNN reports.

So far, 158 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 57 air strikes, dropping 101 drones. In addition, the invaders used 539 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Details

In Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops four times near Vovchansk and Lypky four times. One battle is underway.

The enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the Kupyansk sector . Near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoozynove, Berestove, Bohuslivka and Lozova, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks. Five firefights are ongoing in the areas of Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, Kolisnykivka and Novoosynove.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Yampolivka, all of which were repelled.

The enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siverskyi sector 13 times by assault.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by militants to advance in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk sector , where the occupants attacked our positions, four combat engagements have already been completed. The battle near Shcherbynivka is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 20 times over the last day. The attacks took place in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. Five firefights are still ongoing. According to the available information, the occupants' losses amounted to 220 people killed and wounded, four buggies, two armored combat vehicles and two ATVs were destroyed, and our defenders damaged one occupant's armored personnel carrier.

The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Kurakhove sector. The invaders have made 42 attempts to advance by this time of day. 10 attacks are ongoing. Most of the fighting is taking place near the settlements of Novoselydivka, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dale, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestky, Illinka and Trudove. The occupants' losses so far amounted to about 100 people killed and wounded, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, four motorcycles were destroyed, and one occupant's armored personnel carrier was damaged.

In the Vremivsk sector today, the aggressor attacked the frontline of our defense six times in the area of Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. Four firefights are currently underway.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Kursk sector.

About 200 thousand occupants are opposing the Defense Forces in the south - Voloshyn29.10.24, 20:21 • 23430 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87