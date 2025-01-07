Ukrainian troops advance near several settlements in Kursk region - ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a tactical offensive in the Kursk region, which may indicate the initial stage of a coordinated Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

"Ukrainian forces recently launched a tactical offensive amid continued intense offensive operations on the Ukrainian salient in the Kursk region on January 6. Geo-location footage released on January 5 and 6 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Berdyn, Ruske Porichchia, and Novosotnytske," the report said.

The institute emphasizes that the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian bloggers claimed that Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian mechanized attack near Berdyn and near Novosotnitske.

Another Russian milblogger characterized the Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region as increased reconnaissance in security operations, which could be a distraction for uncertain future operations.

"The intensification of Ukrainian offensive operations in the Kursk region may be the initial stage of a concerted Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region or elsewhere in the theater, although ISW is not prepared to make any specific prediction," the analysts add.

At the same time, geolocation footage released on January 5 shows that Russian troops have advanced west of Mala Loknya. Russian milbloggers also reported attacks in the direction of Novoivanivka, Viktorivka, and Nikolske. According to them, elements of the 155th Marine Brigade and drone units of the 177th Marine Regiment are involved in the operations, "indicating that the Russian military command has probably redeployed the regiment's units from Zaporizhzhia region to Kursk region.

Over the past day, January 6, 218 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 94 attacks by Russian occupants.