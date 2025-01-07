Ukrainian troops advance near several settlements in Kursk region - ISW

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58758 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128860 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136383 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165258 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131166 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131166 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 46325 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46325 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 101116 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101116 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 103340 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103340 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150096 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150096 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182132 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131166 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143383 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134963 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134963 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152114 views
Ukrainian troops advance near several settlements in Kursk region - ISW
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 25428 views

Ukrainian troops advance near several settlements in Kursk region - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25428 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced south of Berdyn, Ruske Porichchya and Novosotnytske in the Kursk region. ISW reports a possible start of a coordinated Ukrainian operation in the region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a tactical offensive in the Kursk region, which may indicate the initial stage of a coordinated Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian forces recently launched a tactical offensive amid continued intense offensive operations on the Ukrainian salient in the Kursk region on January 6. Geo-location footage released on January 5 and 6 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Berdyn, Ruske Porichchia, and Novosotnytske," the report said.

The institute emphasizes that the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian bloggers claimed that Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian mechanized attack near Berdyn and near Novosotnitske.

Another Russian milblogger characterized the Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region as increased reconnaissance in security operations, which could be a distraction for uncertain future operations.

"The intensification of Ukrainian offensive operations in the Kursk region may be the initial stage of a concerted Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region or elsewhere in the theater, although ISW is not prepared to make any specific prediction," the analysts add.

At the same time, geolocation footage released on January 5 shows that Russian troops have advanced west of Mala Loknya. Russian milbloggers also reported attacks in the direction of Novoivanivka, Viktorivka, and Nikolske. According to them, elements of the 155th Marine Brigade and drone units of the 177th Marine Regiment are involved in the operations, "indicating that the Russian military command has probably redeployed the regiment's units from Zaporizhzhia region to Kursk region.

Recall

Over the past day, January 6, 218 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 94 attacks by Russian occupants.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

