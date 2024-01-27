The Pokrova AMP team, the first football club in Ukraine to have players with amputations, was not allowed to go abroad. The State Border Guard Service explained the reason, UNN reports.

Details

While examining the legal grounds for traveling abroad for the players of the Pokrova AMP football team, border guards found that most of the team members, who are active military personnel, did not have the necessary documents to cross the border - the statement said.

Addendum

The State Border Guard Service noted that the management of the football team did not fully take the necessary steps to approve permits for the team and obtain a positive result of the review of the letters.

However, border guards are taking steps to help the team cross the border.

For reference

"Pokrova AMP is 80% composed of military personnel who defended Ukraine from Russian Federation at the front. It is the first football team in Ukraine for people with amputations, and the first in the world to train in the snow.

The Ukrainians scored four goals in the Spanish Primera Division match: Dovbyk and Tsygankov ensure Girona's defeat of Sevilla.