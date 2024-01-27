ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103444 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Ukrainian soccer team of veterans with amputations not allowed to go abroad

Ukrainian soccer team of veterans with amputations not allowed to go abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33627 views

The Pokrova football team, consisting mainly of military personnel, was not allowed to cross the border due to the lack of necessary documents. However, border guards are taking steps to help the team cross the border later.

The Pokrova AMP team, the first football club in Ukraine to have players with amputations, was not allowed to go abroad. The State Border Guard Service explained the reason, UNN reports.

Details

While examining the legal grounds for traveling abroad for the players of the Pokrova AMP football team, border guards found that most of the team members, who are active military personnel, did not have the necessary documents to cross the border

- the statement said.

Addendum

The State Border Guard Service noted that the management of the football team did not fully take the necessary steps to approve permits for the team and obtain a positive result of the review of the letters.

However, border guards are taking steps to help the team cross the border.

For reference

"Pokrova AMP is 80% composed of military personnel who defended Ukraine from Russian Federation at the front. It is the first football team in Ukraine for people with amputations, and the first in the world to train in the snow.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

