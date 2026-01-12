Ukrainian Shepiuk wins giant slalom gold with a record at a tournament in Italy

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 3530 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
05:16 AM • 13801 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 24607 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 33228 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 30861 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 30005 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 55596 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 37803 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35446 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 45283 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.9m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 16722 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 14559 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 16052 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 11169 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea05:52 AM • 7884 views
Publications
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 3916 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 55596 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 114695 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 140943 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 108832 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Vasyl Stus
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 16231 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 16892 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 25308 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 27838 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 83769 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

Ukrainian Shepiuk wins giant slalom gold with a record at a tournament in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Dmytro Shepiuk won the giant slalom at the competitions in Cortina d'Ampezzo, setting a national record. He became the first junior in the history of Ukraine to fulfill the standard of an international master of sports.

Ukrainian Shepiuk wins giant slalom gold with a record at a tournament in Italy
instagram.com/dimashepiuk

Ukrainian Dmytro Shepiuk won gold in giant slalom at a tournament in Italy, setting a national record, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported, writes UNN.

A historic victory for the Ukrainian alpine skier at a tournament in Italy. Dmytro Shepiuk won gold in giant slalom at the NJR category competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

- the ministry reported.

With a result of 35.10 FIS Points, Dmytro, as indicated, set a national record.

He also became the first junior in the history of Ukraine to meet the standard for Master of Sports of international class.

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in Winterberg09.01.26, 16:55 • 2596 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Gold
Italy
Ukraine