Ukrainian Shepiuk wins giant slalom gold with a record at a tournament in Italy

instagram.com/dimashepiuk

Ukrainian Dmytro Shepiuk won gold in giant slalom at a tournament in Italy, setting a national record, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported, writes UNN.

A historic victory for the Ukrainian alpine skier at a tournament in Italy. Dmytro Shepiuk won gold in giant slalom at the NJR category competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo. - the ministry reported.

With a result of 35.10 FIS Points, Dmytro, as indicated, set a national record.

He also became the first junior in the history of Ukraine to meet the standard for Master of Sports of international class.

