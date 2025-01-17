Ukrainian sets luge track record at Nations Cup stage

The Ukrainian won a gold medal at the VI stage of the Luge Nations Cup in Winterberg, Germany. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This victory was the first for Sankar Anton Dukach at such a high level, and it was additionally crowned with incredible speed: the athlete set a new track record with a result of 51.274 seconds.

Also last weekend, the Ukrainian won silver at the V stage of the Nations Cup in Altenberg.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian athlete Andriy Mandziy won a bronze medal at the second stage of the Luge Nations Cup in Austria. The Ukrainian lost to Germany's David Nossler and Slovakia's Josef Ninis, lagging behind the winner by 0.299 seconds.

Andriy Mandzi won the first medal of Ukraine in the luge season