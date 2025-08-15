Ukrainian refugees in the US will start losing legal protection without action from the Trump administration - WSJ

$41.450.06
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 6316 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 14494 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 16869 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 53802 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 90546 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 50797 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 179515 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 200885 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 96528 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 95698 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 90236 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 48328 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 48455 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 22250 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 38329 views
Publications
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 5566 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 39606 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 237041 views
Ukrainian refugees in the US will start losing legal protection without action from the Trump administration - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

Approximately 120,000 Ukrainian refugees in the US will begin losing humanitarian protection starting August 15. They arrived under the Uniting for Ukraine program and may now face deportation.

Ukrainian refugees in the US will start losing legal protection without action from the Trump administration - WSJ

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the US may begin to lose legal protection on Friday, August 15, without action from the administration of United States President Donald Trump, making them vulnerable to possible arrest and deportation, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

What's changing

An estimated 120,000 Ukrainians who have fled to the US in the last two years will begin to gradually lose their humanitarian protection.

Ukrainians arrived in the country through the Uniting for Ukraine program, an improvised legal program created by the Joe Biden administration. They were granted legal status for two years with the possibility of renewal, known as "humanitarian parole," provided they found a private American sponsor to host them.

In total, approximately a quarter of a million Ukrainians arrived in the US under the Uniting for Ukraine program. Those who arrived before August 16, 2023, are still covered by a separate program called temporary protected status. But approximately 120,000 people who arrived on or after that date will be in the country illegally from the moment their humanitarian parole expires.

Earlier this summer, Trump told reporters that he was inclined to allow Ukrainians to stay in the country until the end of the war. "We have a lot of people who came from Ukraine, and we are working with them," he said.

Trump assured Ukrainians in the US that they would be allowed to stay until the end of the war30.07.25, 08:36 • 5273 views

What this means for Ukrainians

Vira Serova, a volunteer lawyer for the non-profit organization "New Ukraine," which helps Ukrainians, said that people who lose their status will find themselves in a double bind. "People either have nowhere to go, or they don't have enough money to leave and start over in yet another new country," she said.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States