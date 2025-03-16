Ukrainian polar explorers arrived at the "Academic Vernadsky" station: the work of the 30th expedition has begun
Kyiv • UNN
The vessel "Noosfera" delivered a team to the station, which replaced its predecessors for conducting scientific research. Polar explorers are already preparing to collect meteorological, geophysical and biological data.
On March 15, the vessel "Noosfera" arrived at the Ukrainian station "Academic Vernadsky", delivering the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. This became an important milestone, as the new team of polar explorers replaced their predecessors, who completed the annual mission. This is reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center, writes UNN.
Our vessel "Noosfera" delivered the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition to the station "Academic Vernadsky". This happened yesterday, March 15, 2025, late in the evening Ukrainian time
According to the information, the heads of the two expeditions - Yuriy Otruba, the head of the 29th UAE, and Oleksandr Poluden, the head of the 30th UAE, - passed the baton of scientific activity. The previous team completed its work, and the new polar explorers are already preparing for the next research.
Autumn has already begun in Antarctica, which means the weather is very changeable. Therefore, the polar explorers and the crew of "Noosfera" are in a hurry to unload the ship. Due to the bottom relief, it cannot approach the station's moorings, so it stopped nearby, in the Penola Strait. From there, all cargo will be transported to "Vernadsky" by motor boats
In particular, among the delivered cargo is an annual supply of food and necessary materials, including 140 cubic meters of diesel fuel for generators that provide power and heating to the station. In addition, the transfer of affairs from the previous expedition to the new one is taking place to ensure the continuity of the collection of meteorological, geophysical and biological data.
At the same time, scientists from the seasonal unit will complete their work at the station and pack samples for laboratory analysis on the "mainland". Specialists of the construction unit will summarize the completed modernization and calculate what works should be planned for the next year
Let us remind
On March 8, 13 Ukrainian polar explorers, including 4 women, set off to the "Academic Vernadsky" station for an annual expedition.