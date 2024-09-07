Ukrainian Paralympians win 12 medals on the tenth day of the 2024 Paralympics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ukrainian Paralympians win 12 medals on the tenth day of the 2024 Paralympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20544 views

Ukraine's national team won 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals on the tenth day of the Paralympics in Paris. The medals were won in athletics, rowing, table tennis, powerlifting, judo, swimming and fencing.

Ukrainian Paralympians won 12 medals on the tenth day of the 2024 Paralympics. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the tenth day of competition at the Paralympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals: 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

In track and field, Igor Tsvetov won gold in the 200-meter race (class T35).

Kayaking and canoeing brought victory to Mykola Syniuk in the 200-meter race in the KL2 class.

Ukrainians won two gold medals in table tennis: Viktor Didukh in the MS8 class and Marina Litovchenko in the WS6 class.

In powerlifting, Yuriy Babynets won a gold medal in the 88 kg weight category.

Judoka Anastasia Garnik won bronze in the 70 kg weight category (J1 class), and Oleksandr Nazarenko won silver in the 90 kg category (J2 class).

Ukrainian swimmers also added to their medal tally. Andriy Trusov became the champion in the 50m butterfly (S7 class). Denys Ostapchenko won silver in the 200m freestyle (S3 class) with a time of 3:19.76, and Sergiy Palamarchuk took bronze in the same event (3:33.04). Igor Nimchenko added another bronze in the 200-meter medley (SM10 class).

Ukraine's women's wheelchair fencing team of Yevhenia Breus, Natalia Morkvych, Olena Fedota-Isaeva and Nadiya Dyolog became the vice-champion of the team epee tournament.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising