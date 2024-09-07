Ukrainian Paralympians win 12 medals on the tenth day of the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian Paralympians won 12 medals on the tenth day of the 2024 Paralympics. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the tenth day of competition at the Paralympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals: 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

In track and field, Igor Tsvetov won gold in the 200-meter race (class T35).

Kayaking and canoeing brought victory to Mykola Syniuk in the 200-meter race in the KL2 class.

Ukrainians won two gold medals in table tennis: Viktor Didukh in the MS8 class and Marina Litovchenko in the WS6 class.

In powerlifting, Yuriy Babynets won a gold medal in the 88 kg weight category.

Judoka Anastasia Garnik won bronze in the 70 kg weight category (J1 class), and Oleksandr Nazarenko won silver in the 90 kg category (J2 class).

Ukrainian swimmers also added to their medal tally. Andriy Trusov became the champion in the 50m butterfly (S7 class). Denys Ostapchenko won silver in the 200m freestyle (S3 class) with a time of 3:19.76, and Sergiy Palamarchuk took bronze in the same event (3:33.04). Igor Nimchenko added another bronze in the 200-meter medley (SM10 class).

Ukraine's women's wheelchair fencing team of Yevhenia Breus, Natalia Morkvych, Olena Fedota-Isaeva and Nadiya Dyolog became the vice-champion of the team epee tournament.

