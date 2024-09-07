Ukrainian Oleksandr Nazarenko wins gold medal at Paralympics 2024 in judo

Oleksandr Nazarenko won the fifth medal of the 2024 Paralympics in judo for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

Nazarenko defeated Paralympic bronze medalist Elios Latshumanaya of France, who has not conceded a single point to his rivals at the home Games.

On his way to victory , the 38-year-old Nazarenko defeated three opponents on his way to the gold medal final: he defeated Italian Simone Cannizzaro (11:0) and Uzbek Davurkhon Karomatov (10:0) by appon

Yuriy Babynets wins Ukraine's first bronze medal in powerlifting at the 2024 Paralympics