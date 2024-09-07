Ukrainian Oleksandr Nazarenko wins gold medal at Paralympics 2024 in judo
Ukrainian judoka Oleksandr Nazarenko won the fifth medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics. He defeated Frenchman Elios Latshumanaya in the J2 class 90 kg weight category in the final.
Nazarenko defeated Paralympic bronze medalist Elios Latshumanaya of France, who has not conceded a single point to his rivals at the home Games.
On his way to victory , the 38-year-old Nazarenko defeated three opponents on his way to the gold medal final: he defeated Italian Simone Cannizzaro (11:0) and Uzbek Davurkhon Karomatov (10:0) by appon
